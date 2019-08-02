

CTV Regina





Regina police say a man was taken to hospital on Thursday evening after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in what they believe was an assault.

Officers were called to assist EMS in the 2200 block of Osler Street around 6:25 p.m. There was a 36-year-old man in the area with injuries to one of hands and his face, police said in a news release. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.