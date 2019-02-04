

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire at a Moose Jaw townhouse complex early Monday morning.

The fire began around 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Ross Street West. According to police, smoke was billowing out of the home when crews arrived. Nearby townhomes were evacuated. One man was found inside the home. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The fire was contained to one unit, police say, and residents of the other townhouses were able to return home.

Moose Jaw Fire and police continue to investigate.