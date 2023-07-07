Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say
A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.
According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers received a call about a possible impaired driver around noon on Thursday in the 2600 block of 28th Avenue.
During a traffic stop in Harbour Landing the accused fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police say.
About a half-hour later, RPS said they received multiple calls about the same vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on Ring Road.
The vehicle then collided with a guardrail near the Assiniboine Avenue exit.
A witness who tried to assist following the accident was then assaulted by the driver, according to police.
Police say the suspect then walked into traffic on Ring Road and threw multiple objects at vehicles passing by.
When police located the suspect in a ditch he swung a metal pipe and threw it at an officer inside a patrol vehicle, police added.
While the man was being taken into custody he also assaulted an officer, police say.
Police also discovered the vehicle driven by the suspect was stolen.
The accused has been charged with two counts of operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, two counts of resisting arrest, impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, drugs or a combination, failing to stop after an accident, assault, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The man made his first court appearance Friday morning.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
Saskatoon
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Here's how the province spends money from photo speed fines
SGI has announced 114 road safety projects in cities, towns and villages across Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Man charged with child pornography offences was teacher in Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police say a man charged with child pornography offences was working as a teacher in multiple school divisions in Winnipeg and Manitoba for more than a decade.
-
'He was our rock': Manitoba man killed after tree fell on tent remembered for his love of family
A Manitoba man who was killed when a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip is being remembered as an amazing, fun loving man, who valued his family and was someone who could always be relied on.
Calgary
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
Cleanup underway after evening thunderstorm hits communities in Calgary
It didn't last long, but an evening storm in Calgary on July 6 dumped buckets of water and hail onto city communities, inundating storm drains and causing mayhem on the streets.
Edmonton
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: police
The Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
B.C. artist 'honoured' to make Canadian art history in Edmonton
B.C. artist Grady Wallace is painting the largest stencil mural ever created by a Canadian, and he's doing it here in the capital city.
Toronto
-
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
-
Brampton officials patrolling streets after dog is killed in coyote attack near schools
The City of Brampton is conducting patrols after a dog was killed in a coyote attack near two elementary schools.
Ottawa
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
-
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
Vancouver
-
Former Surrey RCMP officer facing 13 charges, including drug trafficking
A former Surrey RCMP probationary constable is facing drug trafficking, theft and conspiracy charges after a "complex anti-corruption investigation," police say.
-
B.C. First Nation calls for traffic light after 'beloved' band member fatally struck at crosswalk
A B.C. First Nation is calling for a traffic light to be installed on Highway 97A after the death of a “beloved” band member in Enderby over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
'Mad choices': Yannick Bandaogo apologizes to stabbing spree victims in court
For the first time since the deadly stabbing spree in Lynn Valley two years ago, the man who has pleaded guilty to the horrific attacks spoke at length in front of a courtroom Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.
-
At least 1 person seriously injured after car sandwiched between 2 heavy trucks on Que. highway
At least one person was seriously injured when a car became wedged between two heavy trucks on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, in the Mauricie region, on Friday.
-
Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month
After seven years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31. Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man, 35, charged with arson after fires near Nanaimo Parkway
A 35-year-old Nanaimo man has been charged with arson and mischief in connection with a series of brush fires that were lit in the city earlier this week.
-
Family of Jared Lowndes sue RCMP over 2021 shooting death in Campbell River
Family members of a man shot and killed by the RCMP have filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, the day before the two-year anniversary of his death.
-
Driver killed, another in hospital, after crash near Woss, B.C.
One driver is dead and another is recovering from serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
In aftermath of sinking, crew member's widow says Transport Canada reform falls short
Transport Canada will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a deadly Nova Scotia sinking in 2020, but the widow of a lost crew member says the reform doesn't go far enough to prevent future tragedies.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
-
Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama remains closed
Highway 144 remains closed as of 5 p.m. Friday following a morning collision.
Kitchener
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Collisions involving transport trucks on the rise in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are noticing an increase in collisions involving transport trucks, with 2022 recording the highest number in more than a decade.
-
Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.