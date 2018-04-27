Man in hospital after collision between cyclist and vehicle overnight
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 27, 2018
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and a cyclist collided near the Highway 1 bypass on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Arcola Avenue just before the bypass shortly before midnight.
The westbound lanes of Arcola Avenue were closed for several hours.
The investigation into how the crash happened is ongoing.