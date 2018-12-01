

A 20-year-old man is in hospital with injuries consistent with an assault with a weapon.

Regina police went to the 1700 block of Quebec Street for a report of an injured person around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release.

The man was found already at the Regina General Hospital. Police did not say what type of weapon was used.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.