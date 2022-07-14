Man in hospital after violent assault: Regina police

A 36-year-old man was seriously injured after a violent assault early Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said officers were sent to the 2200 block of 14th Ave. just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, where they located the victim with injuries consistent with a violent assault with a weapon, a release stated.

The victim remains in hospital on Thursday. RPS said they will not be able to interview him at this time, adding they are working to gather any information or physical evidence available that might help solve this crime.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).