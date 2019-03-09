Man in hospital following Saturday morning shooting
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 3:48PM CST
A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the area of 8 Ave. and Montague St. around 2 a.m. after a report of an injured person, according to police.
The man was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries. His family has been notified of the incident.
Anyone with information that can assist police in the continuing investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.