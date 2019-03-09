

CTV Regina





A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 8 Ave. and Montague St. around 2 a.m. after a report of an injured person, according to police.

The man was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries. His family has been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist police in the continuing investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.