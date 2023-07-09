Man in Moose Jaw fights off home invader with shovel

A Moose Jaw man received only minor injuries after using a shovel to fend off a home invader in Crescent View early Saturday morning, police say.

According to a Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) news release, the attacker, who was known to the victim, lunged at them with a knife before the victim was able to strike them with a shovel.

Police said the attacker fled the scene before they arrived but was arrested a few hours later.

He’s been charged with break and enter with intent to commit assault, assault with a weapon and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused who was remanded into custody will appear in court on Monday.

Moose Jaw police did not release the age or name of the accused attacker.