Man in serious condition after attempted murder in Moose Jaw, police say

Moose Jaw police are investigating an attempted murder that took place on Monday afternoon that left a man in hospital in serious condition.

Officers were called to the south side of the city around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a disturbance, according to a news release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

Police found a man in a residence with a head injury. He was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw, then taken to Regina General Hospital. He remains in serious condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man who was known to the man was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with attempted murder.

The accused made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.