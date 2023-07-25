Man in serious condition after attempted murder in Moose Jaw, police say
Moose Jaw police are investigating an attempted murder that took place on Monday afternoon that left a man in hospital in serious condition.
Officers were called to the south side of the city around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a disturbance, according to a news release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.
Police found a man in a residence with a head injury. He was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw, then taken to Regina General Hospital. He remains in serious condition, police said.
A 37-year-old man who was known to the man was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with attempted murder.
The accused made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Saskatoon
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Taxpayers' federation adds to list of groups calling for Saskatoon spending cuts
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is adding its organization to growing calls for spending cuts at Saskatoon city hall to reduce the property tax burden and tackle a looming budget shortfall of more than $50 million
Winnipeg
-
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.
-
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Tornado, large hail west of Edmonton confirmed by Environment Canada
There was at least one tornado west of Edmonton Monday night as a severe storm rolled through, prompting warnings and watches for much of western Alberta.
-
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
Toronto
-
Kenneth Law is accused of selling lethal products in over 40 countries. Here's why the world will be watching his case
The arrest of a Mississauga man has sent shockwaves through some of the darkest corners of the internet.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus and motorcycle collide on St. Laurent Boulevard
Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a motorcycle crashed on St. Laurent Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in Ottawa two days before local byelection
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Ottawa on Tuesday, just days before a provincial byelection in a local riding, to tout government spending on rapid bridge replacements on Highway 417.
Vancouver
-
2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
-
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
-
B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online
A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.
Montreal
-
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
-
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
It's fantastic! Montreal harpist covers 'Barbie Girl'
Montreal harpist Naomi Silver-Vezina's cover of the 1997 Aqua hit 'Barbie Girl' took her far from her typical style and into the pink and blonde world that has swept the continent along with the popular film.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
-
BC Hockey reclassifies its three junior B leagues to junior A to replace rogue BCHL
BC Hockey is promoting all three of its junior B leagues up to junior A.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
-
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.