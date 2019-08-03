A man in Yorkton was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Thursday evening, according to police.

Yorkton RCMP say officers responded to a report of shots fired near Duncan Street and Wellington Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5” 10’ tall and 174 pounds, with a slender to medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie pulled up over his head with black shorts and a black bandana or fabric covering the lower part of his face.

Police believe there is no threat to public safety and this was an isolated incident.

The Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Yorkton Provincial General Investigation Section are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.