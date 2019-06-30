

CTV Regina





A man was taken to hospital early on Sunday morning after he was shot.

Police were called to the 300 block of Froom Cres. around 1:30 a.m. to treat after a report of a shooting. Medical attention was given on scene and the man was taken to hospital.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.