REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says a man suffered minor injuries during a robbery late Saturday morning on the 300 block of Victoria Ave. East.

Police were dispatched to a reported fight where one of those involved had a weapon around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. There, officers found a robbery had occurred.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and received medical attention on scene.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was found nearby and was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with a single count of robbery and will make his first court appearance on the change Monday morning.