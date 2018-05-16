

CTV Regina





A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Robinson Street after a report of a firearm around 1:25 a.m. According to police, a group of men approached another man in front of a home. There was an argument and one of the men in the group shot the other man. The suspects fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital. Police were unable to find any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.