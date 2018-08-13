

CTV Regina





A man was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after he was assaulted Monday afternoon.

Regina police and EMS were called to the 3900 block of Rochdale Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man with injuries officers believe were caused by an assault with a weapon.

The man was sent to hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.