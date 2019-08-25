

CTV News Regina





A 33-year old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on the Piapot First Nation on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. RCMP responded to a residential laneway where they found a 43-year-old woman said she hit the man with her car.

The man was taken to hospital in Regina by STARS and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Multiple RCMP units including Forensic Identification Services and the Traffic Reconstruction Unit were on the scene of the collision to investigate, but it has since been cleared.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

43-year-old Leah Nicole Pratt from the Piapot First Nation has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and criminal negligence causing death in relation to the incident.

She will make her first court appearance at Regina Provincial Court on August 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.