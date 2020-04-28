REGINA -- A man was killed after his truck rolled several times on a grid road near Pense, according to the RCMP.

Mounties were called to the crash southeast of Pense around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The RCMP says a pickup truck left the road and rolled several times. The 19-year-old Alberta man driving the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP says it believes there may have been a second vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.