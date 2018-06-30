

CTV Regina





A man was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Park Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police are currently on scene at 9th Avenue East and Park Street investigating the collision. Members of Forensic Identification and collision analysts from the Traffic Safety Unit are currently investigating with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed between 10th Avenue East and Dewdney, and motorists are being advised to use different routes.