REGINA -- A man was killed in a collision involving a large industrial truck, late Friday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of McDonald St. and Ross Ave. around 11:30 p.m., after a vehicle hit the back end of the large truck that was stopped southbound at the intersection.

The 36-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

His next of kin has been notified, but the identity of the man will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.