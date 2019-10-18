YORKTON -- A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash near Yorkton last weekend.

The RCMP was called to the crash on Highway 309 on Oct. 12. According to police, the crash happened around six kilometres east of the junction with Highway 9.

A black pickup truck was found in the ditch and police say there was a tractor pulling a seeder on the highway.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for nine hours for the investigation, which police say is ongoing.