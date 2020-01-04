MELVILLE -- A man was found dead following a house fire in Melville early Saturday morning.

RCMP say officers responded around 1:30 a.m., to the house on 6 Ave. Crews entered the house and found the man dead inside.

Police say the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered an autopsy.

Melville RCMP continue to investigate along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and a Provincial Fire Scene Examiner.