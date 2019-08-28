The family of Lucien Silverquill has identified him as the man killed in an RCMP officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Fishing Lake First Nation, outside Lucien's mother's home where he lived.

His family is still searching for answers after the fatal shooting.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Wadena Detachment were responding to a call of a disturbance outside a residence around 1:23 p.m.

A caller told police they knew Silverquill, and added he was armed with a knife.

"Two Wadena RCMP officers located the residence and the adult male. Shortly after the officers arrived on-scene, at least one RCMP police officer discharged their firearm," C/Supt. Alfredo Bangloy said at a press conference on Tuesday night. "The adult male was injured. Police officers called for assistance and performed first aid on the male."

Silverquill was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Lucien's brother Moses wasn’t at the home where the shooting happened on Tuesday, but told CTV News he believes the situation could have been brought under control without a fatality.

"Use a Taser, rubber bullets, do whatever you need but don't take his life," he said.

Lucien was 37 years old and a father of five, Moses said.

The police officers at the call were not injured.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.