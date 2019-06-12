

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lindsay Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the man inside the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Identification Unit, traffic investigators and the Coroner’s Office are all investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.