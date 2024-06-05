REGINA
Regina

    • Man killed in two vehicle collision north of Estevan Saturday night

    RCMP say a man was killed in a two vehicle collision between a semi and truck north of Estevan on Saturday night.

    The collision occurred on the bypass between Highways 39 and 47 around 11:40 p.m., an RCMP news release said.

    RCMP said the man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The driver of the semi was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

    A passenger in the semi was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP added.

    The collision remains under investigation.

    Police did not release any names or ages of those involved in the collision.

