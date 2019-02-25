

CTV Regina





File Hills Police Service has confirmed a missing man from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation has been found dead.

Daniel James Spencer, 33, went missing over the weekend. He was last seen driving a snowmobile on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

File Hills Police Service, RCMP, search and rescue crews and members of the community came to assist in the search efforts.

"Anytime something tragic like this happens, I don't know if it's cultural or that we have so many good and concerned people that look out for one another that the friends and family, they come from mile around to help out and lend support," Chief Lennard Busch of File Hills Police Service.

Searchers were out until midnight Sunday night and resumed looking Monday morning. Spencer's body was found in a field shortly before noon.