Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Keesha Bitternose

REGINA -

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Keesha Bitternose.

Kurt Thomas made his plea in Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday. Information surrounding the case presented during the proceeding is the subject of a publication ban application from the Crown.

A joint submission for a sentence of 18 years with credit for time served was accepted by the judge, leaving 15 years remaining. A lifetime ban on owning firearms was also applied.

Bitternose, 29, died in January 2020. She was Regina’s first homicide victim of that year.