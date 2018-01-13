An investigation is underway after a man had his vehicle stolen by another man in Regina.

Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Regina Police Service said. Officers determined that around 4 a.m. the two men got into an argument on Cavendish Street. The suspect then threatened the other man with a gun and stole the vehicle he was driving.

The victim ran to a friend’s house and the two got into a vehicle and searched for the thief. They located the stolen vehicle on Rochdale Boulevard and called police, but it was gone before police arrived.

The victim was not injured and could not provide a description of the thief. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information that could assist them to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.