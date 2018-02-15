

CTV Regina





A Regina man was hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he was attacked with a machete.

Police were called to Pasqua Hospital around 1:00 a.m. after the man checked himself in.

He told police that he was walking in an alley on the 1400 block of Robinson Street when he was approached by three men. He told police he was hit in the left forearm with the machete before the men took off with some of his personal belongings.

The victim was released from hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.