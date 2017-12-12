

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Tuesday.

The call came in from the Conexus Credit Union on the 3400 block of Fifth Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

A man approached the teller and handed her a note telling her to hand over cash. She complied, and the suspect fled west on Fifth Avenue.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, heavy set with facial hair.

No one was injured during the robbery.