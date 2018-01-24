

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Regina on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Retallack Street around 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an injured man lying outside a house. When EMS arrived, they confirmed the man was dead.

Police are now working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-900-222-8477.