Man seen with gun arrested at Cornwall Centre, police investigating

Regina police are investigating after a man with a gun was seen in the Cornwall Centre on Thursday night.

Officers were called at 5 p.m. for a report of a firearms offence in which two men were seen going into the mall, and one was seen with a gun, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found both men and placed them in custody.

No gun was fired and no one was injured.

Police said Thursday evening it is early in the investigation and more information will come.