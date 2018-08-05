Man sent to hospital after assault with a weapon
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 11:14AM CST
Regina Police Service are investigating an assault with a weapon that took place early Sunday morning.
Police and EMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Retallack Street following reports of an injured person. A 36-year-old man was found to have injuries consistent with a weapon assault. He was send to hospital with injuries described as serious, but non-life threatening. Police continue to investigate.