REGINA -- A man was taken to hospital after police say he was assaulted by another man with a baseball bat on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 400 block of North Lorne St., after the 33-year-old victim was reportedly attacked while returning to his apartment.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers apprehended 20-year-old Dilas Matlock of Regina in relation to this incident. He has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He will appear in court on January 16, 2020.