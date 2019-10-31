REGINA -- A 75-year-old Gravelbourg man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Kincaid man last year.

Robert Arams appeared in Moose Jaw court on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but did plead guilty to the lesser and included offence of manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to human remains in the death of Claude Landry.

Landry was last seen in Gravelbourg on July 13, 2018. Police said his disappearance was suspicious on July 16, 2019. Arams was charged in connection to his death later that month.

Arams was sentenced to six years, minus 80 days for time served on remand, for the manslaughter charge. He will serve a total of five years and 285 days behind bars.

He has not been sentenced for the charge of indignity to human remains. That sentencing is scheduled in Moose Jaw on Dec. 13.

The Crown is asking for one year consecutive on that charge, while the defence is asking for one year concurrent to his six-year sentence for the manslaughter charge.