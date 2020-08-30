REGINA -- One man was seriously injured on Saturday night following an incident in the city’s north central neighbourhood.

Regina police said on Sunday that officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Retallack Street for a report of a weapons offence.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who had serious injuries. He was transported to hospital by EMS.

Police said two men were seen fleeing the scene but have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.