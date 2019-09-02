Man seriously injured in Monday morning weapon incident
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 10:34AM CST
A man was seriously injured just after midnight on Monday in the 1600 block of Toronto St., after an incident involving a weapon, according to Regina Police.
Officers responded to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. Police say they have not apprehended a suspect yet, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.