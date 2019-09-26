Man seriously injured in reported afternoon shooting in North Central
(File photo)
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 10:44PM CST
REGINA -- Police say a man, 28, was seriously injured after a reported shooting in North Central Regina on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 4:12 p.m. when police received a report that a man had been shot on the 1100 block of Garnet St.
Once on the scene, officers found the injured man, who was taken to hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.