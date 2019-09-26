REGINA -- Police say a man, 28, was seriously injured after a reported shooting in North Central Regina on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:12 p.m. when police received a report that a man had been shot on the 1100 block of Garnet St.

Once on the scene, officers found the injured man, who was taken to hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.