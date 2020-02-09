Man 'seriously' injured in shooting Sunday morning
Published Sunday, February 9, 2020 11:12AM CST
A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 1700 block of McIntyre St., on Sunday, February 9, 2020. (Matt Harris/CTV News)
REGINA -- Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of McIntyre St. around 3 a.m., and found the man injured.
He was taken to hospital by EMS.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777 (TIPS).