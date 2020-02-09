REGINA -- Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of McIntyre St. around 3 a.m., and found the man injured.

He was taken to hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777 (TIPS).