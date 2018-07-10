

CTV Regina





A man who set up a tent near the Justice for our Stolen Children camp on Saturday afternoon allegedly threatened the protesters with a knife.

According to police, officers were called to the camp around 1:35 p.m. for reports of a man threatening the group. A member of the protest group said a man was at the camp and was trying to intimidate the campers, police said in a news release. The caller told police the man had a knife.

When police arrived, they found a 56-year-old man had set up a tent and a sign. Police confirmed the man had a knife.

Police say the man was told he could stay in the park, but any alleged threats would be investigated. Officers took the knife and the man packed up and left the area.

The incident is still under investigation and no one was injured.

Police say they continue to communicate with the protesters at the camp, with a goal of maintaining public safety and helping find a resolution for everyone involved.