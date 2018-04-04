

CTV Regina





A 47-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Charles Crescent just after 12:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot twice at close range. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.