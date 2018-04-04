Man shot at close range overnight
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:46AM CST
A 47-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Charles Crescent just after 12:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found that a man had been shot twice at close range. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.