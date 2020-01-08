REGINA -- A man is recovering after police say he was shot in the leg during a home invasion on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Rae Street around 8:55 p.m. According to policed, six suspects wearing bandanas forced their way into a home. One suspect had a gun and fired at the man inside the home.

Police say a 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg. According to police, his injuries are minor and non-life-threatening.

Police have been unable to locate the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.