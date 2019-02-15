

CTV Regina





A man who was stabbed in the neck in a Moose Jaw home was able to restrain the suspect until police arrived.

Moose Jaw police were called to a home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after police say a man entered the home and stabbed another man in the neck.

Before officers arrived, police say the victim overpowered the accused and restrained him until police could arrest him.

A 24-year-old man from Moose Jaw has been charged with attempted murder and break-and-enter.

He will appear in court on Friday morning.

Police also responded to a second stabbing on Thursday. Officers were called to a home around 11:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound in the chest.

The man was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries. Police are looking for the male suspect, who left the home before officers arrived.