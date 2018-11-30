

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Argyle Street shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they transported the 28-year-old man to hospital in serious condition.

Police are currently holding the scene.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.