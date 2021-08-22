REGINA -- Regina police say an elderly man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle.

On Saturday evening police were called to an alley of the 500 block of Pasqua St. where a pedestrian, the elderly man, had been hit and trapped under a vehicle. His injuries were serious and he was taken to hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).