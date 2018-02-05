

CTV Regina





A man and a teen have been charged after an assault over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Pasqua Street around 2:17 a.m. on Saturday morning for a report that someone had pulled a handgun on a group of people in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, there was no one at the location, but they did find blood at the scene. They learned that one group had left the scene in a white car and the other in a silver four door vehicle.

At the same time, police communications received word that a man had just arrived at hospital with stab wounds, while three others seemed to be suffering the effects of bear spray.

While police were investigating, they learned that a silver four door vehicle had taken off from police in the area of Third Avenue and Rae Street. Officers found the vehicle abandoned on Albert Street and Seventh Avenue North. A canine team was brought in and led officers to two suspects.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of undertaking. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Zachary Louis Blacksioux, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, evading police, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

Both of the suspects appeared in court on the charges on Monday morning.