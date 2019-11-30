REGINA -- A man was threatened with a gun during a car theft on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Jurasin St. around 8 p.m. after a man was approached by another man armed with a gun, after pulling into his garage.

Police say the suspect demanded the keys to the victim’s 2013 black Kia Forte and drove away in it.

The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Argyle St. from Rochdale Blvd. He is described as being six feet tall, wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled up and black pants.

No one was physically injured in this robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).