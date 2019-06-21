

CTV Regina





A man and three boys have been charged in relation to a string of arsons between February and June of 2019.

Police and fire crews were called to an arson fire in a vacant home in the 1100 block of Cameron Street on March 27. Three suspects, a man and two boys, were identified in that fire. According to police, the suspects broke into the vacant house and started the fire. The house was a total loss.

Further investigation showed the same suspects, and another boy, were responsible for a string of garbage fires in North Central between February and June.

Devin James McKay, 20, has been charged with seven counts of arson and is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

Two 12-year-old boys have been charged with nine counts of arson and will appear in Youth Court on July 31. A 13-year-old boy is facing six arson charges and will appear in Youth Court on Aug. 4.

The boys cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.