

CTV Regina





A man used a machete to steal a car during rush hour on Dewdney Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Dewdney Avenue around 5:55 p.m. According to police, a man with a machete robbed two people of their vehicle and drove away. One person inside the vehicle received a minor injury from the assault.

Not long after the carjacking, police received another call of a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle being driven erratically near Grand Coulee. RCMP and Regina police officers caught up with the vehicle in a stubble field near Highway 1. Police say it was being driven across the highway into an eastbound lane. Police deployed a spike belt, bringing the vehicle to a stop. The 27-year-old man driving was arrested and charged.

Jason Dustin Hotomanie is facing multiple charges including driving while impaired, driving with a blood alcohol content above .08, possessing property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon.

He will make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.