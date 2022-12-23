Man wanted for multiple alleged child porn offences arrested by Moose Jaw police

Moose Jaw police said a 40-year-old man wanted for multiple alleged child porn offences and other sexual-related crimes has been arrested.

Nolan Conway was wanted for two counts of making child pornography as well as two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Conway has been remanded in custody for a later court date, Moose Jaw police said in a release.

According to police, an investigation began in February 2022.

Police officers searched Conway’s residence in Moose Jaw in April and seized several electronic devices.

At the time, Conway was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Moose Jaw police said after examining the seized devices, eight additional charges were issued.