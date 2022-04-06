Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Regina
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Ottawa from 2021 was arrested last Friday in Regina.
Ahmed Abdi Siyad of Toronto was arrested along with a group of men after a drug trafficking investigation.
Police executed a search warrant at an apartment building on Little Pine Loop in northwest Regina on Friday.
When police got to the building, three suspects tried to escape through the balcony on the fourth floor. One of the men was seriously injured after falling from the balcony. Two other men resisted arrest and were bitten by a police dog. All three men were taken to hospital and the three other suspects were arrested without incident.
During a search of the residence, police found a substance believed to be cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, about $55,000 in Canadian dollars and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
As a result of the investigation, Siyad was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.
Of the five others arrested, two men are from Edmonton, one is from Toronto and two are from Regina. They are all facing similar drug trafficking and weapons-related charges and made their first appearances in Provincial Court on Monday.
The Regina Drug Unit (RDU), the Street Gang Unit, members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Canine units and patrol were all involved in the investigation.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
U.S. hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following
The U.S. rolled out a new wave of financial sanctions on Wednesday against Russia that President Joe Biden said would place a lasting penalty on the country's economy.
Where in Canada are fourth COVID vaccine doses being offered and to whom?
As more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and experts warn of the potential for waning effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease, health officials are advising provinces and territories to begin rolling out fourth doses, or second booster shots, to Canadians.
Some COVID-19 cases in kids may be mistaken for skin diseases, pediatricians warn
Pediatricians are warning that some COVID-19 cases in children may be going untreated or misdiagnosed as other viruses, such hand, foot and mouth disease, amid a rising number of positive patients whose only symptom is a skin rash.
Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead
Ukraine gathered its dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could become a climactic battle by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east.
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules
Canadian airlines asked a Federal Court of Appeal panel Wednesday to quash rules that bolster compensation for passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Second man charged in Ottawa arson case has no link to 'Freedom Convoy' protest: police
Ottawa police have charged a second man in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month and there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
Officers who handcuffed innocent Indigenous man, granddaughter 'acted oppressively': retired judge
A former judge appointed to assess two Vancouver officers' actions when they handcuffed an innocent Indigenous man and his granddaughter in 2019 has determined they 'acted oppressively,' a B.C. First Nation says.
Saskatoon
-
A community 'forever changed' marks fourth anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash
The fourth anniversary of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be a quiet one, in a community that has been 'forever changed.'
-
WATCH: Saskatoon police tactical unit takes man into custody following standoff
A man was taken into custody following a standoff Wednesday morning.
-
Mixed feelings in Sask. over Indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear says the Indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican was a "huge gesture" — but also says work needs to be done at home.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba makes fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose available to some people
Some Manitobans are becoming eligible for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Manitoba homicide trial paused after new cases of COVID-19 identified among jurors
A trial in the disappearance and homicide of Eduardo Balaquit in Winnipeg has been put on pause for five days after two more jurors tested positive Wednesday morning for COVID-19.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: WPS
A man in his mid-thirties has died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
15-year-old charged in shooting death of teen at Arbour Lake park
Calgary police have charged a youth with second-degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old found dead in an Arbour Lake park last week.
-
Charges laid in Calgary robberies targeting convenience stores, pizza chains
Calgary police say two people have been charged in a series of robberies throughout the city that targeted convenience stores and pizza chains.
-
'Guilty of manslaughter': Lawyer argues client not guilty of murder in death of chef
A lawyer for one of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular Calgary chef says her client is guilty of manslaughter, but not second-degree murder.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 data update to come Wednesday
Alberta Health will update its data online only. Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are expected to hold a news conference Thursday, since they couldn't on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
-
Canadian star Alphonso Davies makes return from myocarditis in Champions League match
Alphonso Davies has been named to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its Champions League quarterfinal Wednesday against Spain's Villarreal, marking the Canadian star's first match since being diagnosed with a heart condition.
Toronto
-
Ford defends public absence of top health official amid sixth wave of pandemic
Premier Doug Ford is defending the relative absence of Ontario's top doctor from the public eye amid a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs' GM, head coach after investigation into Whatsapp conversation
The Ontario Hockey League has suspended Niagara IceDogs' general manager, along with the head coach, after an investigation into a text message conversation.
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady Wednesday
COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Ottawa held steady in Wednesday’s update from Ottawa Public Health.
-
Ottawa man charged after hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven
An Ottawa man is facing a host of charges after allegedly going on a hate-filled rampage through Barrhaven.
Vancouver
-
Narcotics trafficking ring was led by B.C. man who went by 'TigerOfSweden': U.S. court
A Vancouver man accused of leading a drug trafficking ring through the U.S. was recently found guilty of several charges, officials south of the border said.
-
RCMP say man in mental health crisis allegedly stabs and injures B.C. officer
The Mounties say an officer is recovering from a stab wound after trying to make an arrest in Keremeos, B.C.
-
Fugitive with 10 warrants caused multi-vehicle crash after fleeing from officers: Vancouver police
A Surrey man who had several Canada-wide warrants for his arrest could face multiple charges after he reportedly fled from police and caused a multi-vehicle crash in Vancouver Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
-
Ending Quebec's state of emergency completely would 'kill people', warns public health director
Ending the state of health emergency overnight in Quebec would be 'killing people,' warns interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Quebec tables bill on academic freedom, says no words off-limits in lecture halls
Quebec's higher education minister says legislation tabled Wednesday would allow 'any word' to be uttered in university classrooms as long as it's used in an academic context.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria wax museum director selling off hundreds of wax heads
Twelve years since the Royal London Wax Museum shut its doors in downtown Victoria, the museum's former director is finally ready to let go of the hundreds of wax heads that once populated the Inner Harbour attraction.
-
Cannabis cafes? B.C. seeks feedback on allowing marijuana consumption spaces, events
Examples of what a cannabis consumption space might look like include cafes and lounges – or special ticketed events, such as festivals, spas or cooking classes.
-
BC Hydro opens electric vehicle charging station in Gold River, Vancouver Island
Another electric vehicle fast charging site has come online on Vancouver Island in the North Island community of Gold River.
Atlantic
-
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
Who is Mattea Roach? The latest Jeopardy! champion from Nova Scotia
This Nova Scotia woman is the latest Jeopardy! champion. Who is Mattea Roach? The 23-year-old Halifax woman won Tuesday night’s round of Jeopardy! and walked away with $32,001.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal budget to include ban on foreign home buyers, billions for housing
Housing affordability is going to be a main feature of tomorrow's federal budget, CTV News has learned, including moving to make it illegal for foreigners to buy any residential properties in Canada for the next two years.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police release photo of Walmart shooting suspect
Sudbury police are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to the shooting at Walmart last week.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Sudbury, Sault, Manitoulin Island
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario, beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening.
-
Police warn motorists about moose near Hwy. 17 west of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police in the northeast says they have received numerous calls about a moose hanging around Highway 17 west of Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
-
Rain set to roll into southern Ontario
A classic spring storm is on its way to southern Ontario. Precipitation is set to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Friday.
-
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth booster rollout
With the Wednesday announcement from the province that the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots will soon be available for those 60 over, Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are getting ready for the rollout.