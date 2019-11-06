REGINA -- A Regina man is facing a number of charges related to guns and weapons after evading police and hiding inside a railcar.

Early Wednesday morning around 1:52 a.m. RPS members witnessed a Jeep that matched the description of a vehicle that has evaded police on Tuesday evening. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it evaded again and ran a red light.

RPS members went to the home of the registered owner but the vehicle had not returned.

At around 2:53 a.m. police received knowledge that the vehicle was abandoned near the weigh scales on Highway 11, facing south in the northbound lane.

Police canines were able to locate the suspect in a railcar east of the vehicle. Officers discovered the suspect discarded a bag that contained a sawed-off rifle, a knife and an expandable baton.

Anthony Rus, 23, of Regina is facing a totally of 13 charges relating to weapons and evading police. He appeared in court on Wednesday.